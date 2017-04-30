Kazakhstan Urges US to Attend May Astana Talks on Syria as Observer

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Syrian Armed Opposition Likely to Take Part in May 3-4 Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — On Friday, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in New York City and discussed a number of bilateral and international issues.

"As for the Astana process, the Kazakh side has highly recommended the US representatives to continue its support of this track of intra-Syria settlement related to the ceasefire regime and actively participate as an observer [in the Astana format talks]," the statement said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Kazakhstan's capital is expected to host the fourth round of talks between Damascus and the Syrian opposition. The Asian city has already hosted three rounds of talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15. Washington has participated as an observer in the previous rounds of Astana talks.