Russia, Jordan FM Support Enforcing Syria Truce - Moscow

Moscow Believes Ankara Serious About Commitment to Syrian Truce - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the two diplomats held a meeting in the Russian capital of Moscow.

"The ministers voiced in support of further coordinated efforts to broaden and to strengthen the ceasefire regime in Syria within the framework of the Astana format," the statement said, adding that the decision was made in context of the forthcoming round of Syrian settlement talks in the Kazakh capital.

The statement added that Lavrov and Safadi voiced support to the Syrian territorial integrity and sovereignty and stressed the need to increase the level of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrians.