Moscow Urges US to Share Data on Alleged Chemical Weapons Use in Iraqi Kurdistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow calls on Washington to share the evidence regarding the use of chemical weapons by Daesh (outlawed in Russia) and other militant organizations in Iraqi Kurdistan with the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement.

"One should simply stick to the commitments within the UN resolutions 2118, 2209 and 2235 and share with the UN Security Council the evidences of the crimes by Daesh and other terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan, which were obtained by US servicemen in 2015-2016 from the sites where the extremists used toxic agents," the statement said.

Washington should be more responsible in addressing the use of chemical weapon by non-state entities in the Middle Eastern region, the statement said.