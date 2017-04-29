MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Western claims on alleged growth of "Russian nuclear threat" are false, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement.

"A baseless and false thesis on the growth of 'Russian nuclear threat' has been circulated. The provisions of our military doctrine on the use if nuclear weapon were deliberately distorted. Western public is being persistently told that Russia was allegedly reviewing its position on the role of nuclear weapons and making a greater emphasis on it. All of these claims are untrue," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Washington have launched a major campaign in recent years on renovation of all the components of US nuclear arsenals including non-strategic nuclear weapon on the territories of other states.

"The United States plan to deploy in Europe new nuclear air bombs with reduces capacity but enhanced accuracy. Such characteristics allow to significantly reduce the 'threshold' of nuclear weapon use," the statement said.

Nuclear weapon ceases to become a "political weapon" and become "a battlefield weapon," the ministry noted.