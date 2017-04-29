Register
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.

    Moscow Ready to Consider Renewal of Russia-US Deal on Weapon-Grade Plutonium

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia is ready to consider the renewal of the bilateral Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA) with the US.

    A man watches a news report at a railway station in Seoul on September 15, 2015, on the confirmation from North Korea that the nuclear reactor seen as the country's main source of weapons-grade plutonium had resumed normal operations, raising a further red flag amid growing signs the North may be considering a long-range rocket launch next month in violation of UN resolutions.
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    North Korea Restarts Plutonium Production Reactor
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is ready to consider the prospects of renewal of the bilateral Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA) if the United States sticks to an agreed method of disposition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

    "The Russian side is ready to consider the possibility of reactivation of the PMDA if the US side eliminates the causes that led to a radical change of conditions that were in effect at the moment, when the agreement came into force. [Such consideration could take place], including if the United States will adhere to the agreed method of disposal [of weapons-grade plutonium]," the statement said.

    On September 3, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to halt the PMDA citing Washington's hostile actions and inability to fulfill US commitments to dispose of surplus weapons-grade plutonium.

