Stoltenberg Hold No Talks on NATO's Engagement in N Korea Crisis During US Trip

Stoltenberg visited the United States on April 11-13 and held his first meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.
The situation on the Korean peninsula have aggravated over recent months since North Korea carried out a series of missile launches and nuclear tests. Earlier on Saturday, Pyongyang launched a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile from a site north of the country's capital. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed after the missile broke up within North Korean territory.
