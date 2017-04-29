Stoltenberg Hold No Talks on NATO's Engagement in N Korea Crisis During US Trip

BERLIN (Sputnik) — At the same time Stoltenberg noted that Pyongyang with its missile and nuclear tests undermined peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

Stoltenberg visited the United States on April 11-13 and held his first meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

The situation on the Korean peninsula have aggravated over recent months since North Korea carried out a series of missile launches and nuclear tests. Earlier on Saturday, Pyongyang launched a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile from a site north of the country's capital. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed after the missile broke up within North Korean territory.