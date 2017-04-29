UN Rapporteur Calls for Lifting of Sanctions Imposed on Russian Officials

GENEVA (Sputnik) — A UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy said, while commenting on the negative impact of unilateral sanctions, that it was necessary to lift the sanctions imposed on the Russian elected officials who work in compliance with the law and ensure their immunity.

"Priority should be given to ensuring immunity from unilateral measures for people elected to a parliamentary assembly, whose actions have been sanctioned democratically by voters and who are working in line with their country’s constitution," Idriss Jazairy said, as quoted by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The West have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia following both Crimea's reunification with the country in 2014 and the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis. Moscow has refuted allegations of alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict.

The sanctions targeting Russian companies and officials, as well as lawmakers from both Crimea and Russia, include, among other measures, the freezing of assets and restrictions on movement.