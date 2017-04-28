US Approves $440Mln Sale of 76mm Naval Guns to Israel With Technical Support

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Congress has been notified that a proposal to sell 13 large caliber naval guns to Israel received final approval, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday.
"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the release stated.
As required by law, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required notification to Congress following the State Department’s certification.
A typical 76mm cannon has a range of slightly more than 10 miles and can fire about 80 rounds per minute, according to the US Navy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)