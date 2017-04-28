UN Alarmed by Risk of Military Escalation Around N Korea - Secretary-General

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen US Pacific Commander: Pyongyang’s Actions Could Justify Invasion of North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he is alarmed by the risk of military escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

"I am alarmed by the risk of military escalation in the region, including by miscalculation or misunderstanding," Guterres stated in a UN Security Council ministerial briefing.

He added that the UN is committed to seeking political and peaceful solution to the situation in North Korea.

Efforts to increase military capacity on the Korean Peninsula may lead to the further tensions and impede the ability of nations to find a peaceful solution to the problem of North Korea’s nuclear program, Antonio Guterres said.

"I am particularly concerned by the possibility that the efforts to offset the destabilizing activities of the DPRK [North Korea] could also result in increased arms competition and tensions, further impeding the ability of the international community to maintain unity and achieve a peaceful solution," Guterres stated.

