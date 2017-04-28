OPEC, Non-OPEC Ministers Urges for 100% Implementation of Oil Cut Deal Terms

"The JMMC expressed its satisfaction with the progress made towards full conformity with the voluntary production adjustments and encouraged all participating countries to press on towards 100 percent conformity," the committee said.
According to the committee, both the OPEC member-states and the non-OPEC countries reached a 98 percent level of achievement of all obligations in March, which was a 4 percent increase in comparison with the results from February.
In late November, OPEC member states signed an agreement to decrease oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 million barrels per day for the whole cartel. On December 10, 11 non-OPEC countries decided to jointly cut oil output by 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia agreeing to cut its output by 300,000 barrels per day for six months from January 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)