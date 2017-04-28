WikiLeaks Publishes Docs, Source Code of CIA Secret Document Tagging Program

WikiLeaks releases the CIA's software that was supposed to protect it from leaks of secret documents

On March 7, WikiLeaks began publishing what it said was a large archive of classified CIA-related files. The first part of the release shed light on hacking techniques developed and employed by the agency, including programs targeting all major computer operating systems.

According to the website, a large archive comprising various viruses, malware, software vulnerability hacks and relevant documentation, was uncovered by US government hackers, which is how WikiLeaks gained access to some of the data from the trove.

The "Year Zero" batch was followed by the "Dark Matter" released on Match 23. The third batch called "Marble" was released on March 31. The "Grasshopper" batch revealing a platform for building malware was released on April 4. The HIVE batch revealing top secret CIA virus control system was released on April 14.

The first batch of Wikileaks' CIA revelations shed light on a technology allowing to turn on a Samsung smart TV set's audio recording capabilities remotely which had been designed by the CIA and the UK Security Service MI5.

