BEIJING (Sputnik)Russia-China partnership has serious potential and US claims of Russia being isolated at the UN is Washington's opinion, the head of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of European-Central Asian Affairs said Friday.

"This is the opinion of the US side," Gui Congyou told reporters. "Our relations have a very serious potential for cooperation."

On Thursday, the White House said in a report on its foreign policy achievements that it had successfully isolated Syria and Russia at the United Nations through diplomatic efforts with China.

