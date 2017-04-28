Japan Conducts Joint Drills With US Carrier Strike Group in Pacific Ocean

© AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko US Navy Orders Additional Integration Work on F-35 Jets Operated by Japan

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, two Japan’s F-15 jets and two US F-18 fighters participated in the drills, which also engaged the US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

The US naval strike group was sent to the Korean Peninsula on April 8 after North Korea reportedly launched on April 5 a ballistic missile from Sinpho, in the South Hamgyong province.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests. The launches are considered to be in violation of the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations. In addition, North Korea was reported as having conducted a failed missile launch on April 16.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!