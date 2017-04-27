China Ratifies SCO Border Defense Agreement

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to Xinhua news agency, the agreement, aimed at facilitating fight against arms trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal immigration, was approved at the closing meeting of the committee's session.

The agreement was signed in July 2015 on the sidelined of the 15th SCO summit in the Russian city of Ufa.

The SCO is a political, economic and military alliance comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as member states, and India and Pakistan as acceding states. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold observer status in the organization, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have the status of dialogue partners.

