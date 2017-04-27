Daesh Militants Move From Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan, Posing Threat to CSTO

"Now a stream of survived IS militants from Syria and Iraq rushed to Afghanistan, and over time they can turn this country into a base for expansion to the territories of CSTO member states," Semerikov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.
According to Semerikov, the situation in Afghanistan is also being worsened by the actions of terrorists, growing drug trafficking, and ongoing confrontation between different ethnic and religious groups.
Afghanistan is now suffering from an unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Taliban movement and Daesh terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia.
