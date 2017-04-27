Daesh Militants Move From Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan, Posing Threat to CSTO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) terrorists are moving from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan, a move which poses a threat to the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Acting Secretary General of CSTO Valery Semerikov said Thursday.

"Now a stream of survived IS militants from Syria and Iraq rushed to Afghanistan, and over time they can turn this country into a base for expansion to the territories of CSTO member states," Semerikov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to Semerikov, the situation in Afghanistan is also being worsened by the actions of terrorists, growing drug trafficking, and ongoing confrontation between different ethnic and religious groups.

Established on May 15, 1992, CSTO is a military alliance which comprises of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan is now suffering from an unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Taliban movement and Daesh terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia.