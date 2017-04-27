US Citizens in Jordan Advised to Avoid Red Cross Headquarters Protest - Embassy

© Photo: Pixabay Jordan Approves Resolution to Stop Rapists Escaping Jail if They Marry Victim

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US citizens in the Jordanian capital should avoid a scheduled protest at the International Committee of the Red Cross headquarters, the US embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

"The US Embassy in Amman informs US citizens that a protest and sit-in may take place in front of the Amman headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (near the Lycee Francais d’Amman and the Little Academy pre-school in Abdoun) today at 5 p.m.," the release stated.

Any US citizens in the city should avoid the demonstrations, the embassy said, asserting that even protests intended to be peaceful could turn confrontational or escalate into violence.

The embassy did not detail the nature of the planned demonstration.

