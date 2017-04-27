Russia, Swaziland to Cooperate in Fighting Terrorism, Joint Military Training

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia and Swaziland will cooperate in fighting terrorism and enhance relations in the sphere of military training, the agreement published Thursday reads.

"The parties will cooperate in the following main areas: development of relations in the sphere of joint training of troops…; exchange of experience in peacekeeping and of collaboration in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations; cooperation in activities aimed at combating terrorism," the document published at Russia’s official internet-portal of legal information reads.

The agreement signed on February 8, 2017, commences on the date of execution and is of an indefinite duration. The Russian Defense Ministry and the Defense Ministry of Swaziland are authorized to implement the deal.

