China, EU to Boost Cooperation on Aviation Security Oversight

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing and Brussels will make efforts to increase the level of the aviation’s safety, the agency added citing a joint statement on cooperation in the sphere of civil aviation signed by CAAC Deputy Administrator Li Jian and Executive Director of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Patrick Ky on Wednesday amid the first joint CAAC-EASA conference.

The CAAC statement noted, that the sides agreed to develop technologies intended for the systems of ensuring aviation safety and strengthen the mechanism of information exchange.