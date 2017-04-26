US-Russia Deconfliction Line Working Non-Stop, to Continue Operating - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The deconfliction line for communications between the United States and Russia on operations in Syria has been working non-stop and will continue to work so, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"The deconfliction line has been working really non-stop and that is something that is going to continue," Dorrian told reporters.

The spokesperson noted that the deconfliction calls happen on a regular, as needed basis.

The memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria between the armed forces of Russia and the United States has been in effect since October 2015.

On April 7, Russia said it would suspend cooperation on the deconfliction channel due to US missile strikes on the Syrian government’s Ash Sha’irat airbase.

President Donald Trump ordered the strikes in response to the chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib province two days earlier, for which the White House blames Damascus.