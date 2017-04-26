Register
21:27 GMT +326 April 2017
    This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows U.S. forces patrol on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria

    US-Russia Deconfliction Line Working Non-Stop, to Continue Operating - Coalition

    © AP Photo/ Arab 24 network
    The deconfliction line for communications between the United States and Russia on operations in Syria has been working really non-stop and that is something that is going to continue, according to Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson John Dorrian.

    Building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Moscow's Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Prefers 'Trust but Verify' Approach to US Claims of Syria Chemical Use
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The deconfliction line for communications between the United States and Russia on operations in Syria has been working non-stop and will continue to work so, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

    "The deconfliction line has been working really non-stop and that is something that is going to continue," Dorrian told reporters.

    The spokesperson noted that the deconfliction calls happen on a regular, as needed basis.

    The memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria between the armed forces of Russia and the United States has been in effect since October 2015.

    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet
    © AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz
    Turkey Notified US, Russia 2 Hours Ahead of Airstrikes on Kurds in Syria, Iraq
    On April 7, Russia said it would suspend cooperation on the deconfliction channel due to US missile strikes on the Syrian government’s Ash Sha’irat airbase.

    President Donald Trump ordered the strikes in response to the chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib province two days earlier, for which the White House blames Damascus.

    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, John Dorrian, Russia, United States, Syria
