BERLIN (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that over 1,000 alleged supporters of Gulen had been detained by the Turkish police.

"There is nothing surprising that the Foreign Ministry reacted to these reports about these mass detentions, as well as about those which took place in the past, with concern," Fischer said.

He said it was right that detentions are be carried out as an effort to conduct a full-fledged investigation of the attempted coup but pointed out that such actions must meet legal standards.

The failed coup took place in Turkey on July 15, 2016. Ankara has accused Gulen of masterminding the government takeover, whereas the cleric himself, who currently lives in exile in the United States, has denounced the allegations.

The attempted coup resulted in a crackdown on numerous alleged supporters of Gulen, which has been largely criticized by the West.

