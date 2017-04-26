India, Sri Lanka Discuss Economic Partnership, Fishermen’s Issue

© AP Photo/ Manish Swarup India, Sri Lanka to Sign Up Deal on Port Development Next Week

New Delhi (Sputnik)During the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's five-day visit to India, the two Prime Ministers agreed on deepening economic cooperation between the two countries, terming India-Sri Lanka cooperation as the partnership of prosperity and development.

The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in economic projects that was signed between Prime Minister Modi and Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe outlined the agenda for bilateral cooperation and agreed to expedite it.

“The discussions of the Indian leadership with the visiting dignitary provided both sides an opportunity to review the progress in implementation of the decisions taken during various high-level exchanges in the past two years or so, including the visit of the Prime Minister to Sri Lanka in March 215,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“The two sides expressed their satisfaction at the progress in the implementation of the outcomes of these exchanges, which further strengthened the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi put out a tweet after talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart.

Held comprehensive talks with PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on ways to strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of our citizens. @RW_UNP pic.twitter.com/bZrdBIYoge — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 26 апреля 2017 г.

​During the discussions, India reiterated its commitment to promoting prosperity in the neighborhood and affirmed its continued support for realizing the vision of a stable, prosperous and peaceful Sri Lanka.

The two leaders spoke on the fishermen’s issue which is a bone of contention between the two countries. India requested to continue the cooperation with the Sri Lankan government for humanitarian treatment of Indian fishermen without resorting to force under any circumstances.

Earlier, Wickremesinghe held meetings with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.



