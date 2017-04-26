Register
21:26 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Sri Lankan fishermen sort their catch in a fishery harbor in Colombo, Sri Lanka (File)

    India, Sri Lanka Discuss Economic Partnership, Fishermen’s Issue

    © AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena
    World
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held discussions on key bilateral and regional issues with visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, after which the two sides signed an economic cooperation pact.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, poses with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe for a photo next to his wife Maitree Wickremasinghe in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India, Sri Lanka to Sign Up Deal on Port Development Next Week
    New Delhi (Sputnik) During the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's five-day visit to India, the two Prime Ministers agreed on deepening economic cooperation between the two countries, terming India-Sri Lanka cooperation as the partnership of prosperity and development.

    The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in economic projects that was signed between Prime Minister Modi and Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe outlined the agenda for bilateral cooperation and agreed to expedite it.

    “The discussions of the Indian leadership with the visiting dignitary provided both sides an opportunity to review the progress in implementation of the decisions taken during various high-level exchanges in the past two years or so, including the visit of the Prime Minister to Sri Lanka in March 215,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

    “The two sides expressed their satisfaction at the progress in the implementation of the outcomes of these exchanges, which further strengthened the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries,” the statement said.

    Prime Minister Modi put out a tweet after talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart.

    ​During the discussions, India reiterated its commitment to promoting prosperity in the neighborhood and affirmed its continued support for realizing the vision of a stable, prosperous and peaceful Sri Lanka.

    The two leaders spoke on the fishermen’s issue which is a bone of contention between the two countries. India requested to continue the cooperation with the Sri Lankan government for humanitarian treatment of Indian fishermen without resorting to force under any circumstances.

    Earlier, Wickremesinghe held meetings with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sri Lanka Plays Game of Ports With China and India in Indian Ocean
    World Festival of Youth 2017 Program to Be Approved at May Sri Lanka Meeting
    India, Sri Lanka to Sign Up Deal on Port Development Next Week
    Tags:
    cooperation, Ranil Wickremesinghe, Narendra Modi, India, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok