Hungarian Prime Minister Calls US Billionaire Soros 'Enemy of Euro'

No Threat of Closure of Soros-Founded University in Budapest - Hungarian PM

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday called US billionaire George Soros an "enemy of the euro" who has harmed the lives of Europeans through his financial speculations.

"This debate is between you and us, and us and a financial speculator, an American speculator. We are not as big and powerful as you are and not as George Soros, an American financial speculator attacking Hungary, who has destroyed lives of millions of Europeans through his financial speculations, who has been fined for speculation in Hungary and who is an open enemy of euro," Orban said, addressing members of the European Parliament’s plenary session.

The statement was a response to the European Union's criticism of a new Hungarian legislation which targets the Central European University (CEU) founded by Soros. Earlier in the day, the European Commission opened a legal case against Hungary over the new law.

In March, the Hungarian government proposed amendments to the national law on higher education, which were signed into law by the country’s President Janos Ader on April 10. The move has resulted in mass protests in Budapest, solidarity actions in other states, as well as critical statements by EU officials.

The CEU is a university located in Budapest and accredited in the United States. The higher education institution does not provide educational services in the country of its registration and there is no legally binding bilateral agreement between Budapest and Washington, as required by the new Hungarian legislation.

