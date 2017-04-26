North Korea Ready to ‘Go to the End’ in Confrontation With US - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — North Korea does not fear US intimidation and is ready to go to the end in confrontation between the two nations, the North Korean mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is an unshakable will of the DPRK to go to the end if the US wants to remain unchanged in its confrontational stance," the statement said.

The mission added, "Now the authorities of the Trump Administration is trying to bring the DPRK into submission by deploying nuclear aircraft carrier striking groups one after another to the waters off the Korean peninsula, but such kind of intimidation and blackmail can never frighten the DPRK."