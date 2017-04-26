N. Korea Has No Capabilities to Threaten US Strike Group - Pacific Command Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The North Korean military has no weapons capable of conducting a successful attack against the USS Carl Vinson strike group that is headed to the Korean Peninsula, US Pacific Command Commander Admiral Harry Harris said on Wednesday in a testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

"North Korea does not have a ballistic missile anti-ship weapon that would threaten the Carl Vinson strike group," Harris said. "The weapons that North Korea would put against the Carl Vinson strike group are easily defended by the capabilities resident in that strike group."

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

On April 16, Pyongyang conducted a missile test, which was called unsuccessful by the South Korean defense officials.

On April 5, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.