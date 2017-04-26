Register
    W20 Summit under the motto Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship in Berlin

    Merkel Wrong-Footed by Question Over Her Feminist Credentials at Women20 Summit

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Angela Merkel caused a stir in a Berlin panel discussion that included Ivanka Trump, after being questioned about her feminist credentials. Clearly ruffled by the question, she fudged the answer, "I won't embellish myself with a feather," of the label.

    On Tuesday, Germany hosted the Women20 Summit in the capital Berlin. The gathering brought together female leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies, also known as the G20 countries.

    Among the attendees were International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the US president.

    Speaking before the panel discussion, Angela Merkel announced plans to set up a new international fund to support female entrepreneurs, urging governments and international institutions to contribute.

    Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from left, attend a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday, April 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from left, attend a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday, April 25, 2017

    "We are discussing with the World Bank these days how to improve conditions for women to access financial resources. And we also want to integrate this with political processes within the G20," Merkel told the summit.

    Merkel said governments have to do more to economically empower women with measures such as microcredits.

    She stressed that these measures are needed in both developing and industrialized nations.

    ​However the German leader also excited the audience by looking clearly confused after the panel's moderator asked her if she was a feminist.

    Trying to avoid a definite answer, she offered a lengthy explanation by saying that she preferred backing practical measures to advance women rather than "embellish myself with a feather" of the label earned by long-term feminist campaigners.

    "To be honest the history of feminism is one with which I have common ground but also differences," she said, "and I don’t want to embellish myself with a title I don’t have."

    ​The Chancellor was rescued by Dutch Queen Maxima who said that she is a "feminist" if the definition of the word means "wanting equal rights" as well as freedom of choice. This drew applause from the audience, with Merkel saying, "Then I am one."

    ​Earlier, First Daughter Ivanka Trump was booed during her first high-profile appearance at the event, with some in the audience jeering when she identified her father, US President Donald Trump, as a "tremendous champion of supporting families." She was speaking about the lack of paid family leave in the US, and praised her father as an advocate for women in this sphere.

    women's rights, feminism, Women 20 (W20) Summit, Ivanka Trump, Angela Merkel, Berlin, Germany
