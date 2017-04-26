Turkish Opposition to Challenge Constitutional Referendum Results in ECHR

© AFP 2017/ Virginia Mayo / POOL Turkish Opposition MP on Trial for Remarks About DM's Meeting With Coup Plotter

ANKARA (Sputnik)Turkey’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will challenge the results of the referendum on constitutional changes in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the party's spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke said on Wednesday.

"We will appeal to the ECHR regarding the results of the referendum," Boke told reporters.

The constitutional referendum on expansion of the president’s powers took place in Turkey on April 16, with over 51 percent of voters supporting the proposed amendments. The opposition demanded the referendum results be canceled, but the Supreme Electoral Council (SEC) rejected the appeal.

On Tuesday, the country’s Supreme Court refused to consider the lawsuit filed by the CHP, which demanded to check the legality of the SEC’s refusal to cancel the results of the referendum.

