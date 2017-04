© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Astana Platform Leader Wants to Engage P5 States in Talks on Syria Constitution

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Expanding the list of participants in the Syrian reconciliation process through the Astana platform could diminish its effectiveness, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said Wednesday.

"As you know, the Astana process concentrates on the mechanism for achieving the cessation of hostilities and monitoring its compliance," Jubeir said at a briefing in Moscow.

"Saudi Arabia would not like to expand the number of participants in this process, since this can lead to its decreased effectiveness," he added.

