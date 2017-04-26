Turkish Syria, Iraq Campaign Influence Regional Situation Negatively - Moscow

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Any actions like Turkey’s new operation in Syria and Iraq have a negative influence on the situation in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Turkish jets struck positions in northern Syria and Iraq of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD). About 70 Kurdish fighters were killed as a result of the airstrikes, Turkey's General Staff said.

"I do not know whether Turkey informed us of these actions, but any military operations obviously have a negative influence on the general situation and negotiations process in particular," Gatilov told reporters.