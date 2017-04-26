Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Calls US Missile Strike in Syria 'Balanced' Step

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir called the recent US missile strike at a Syrian airbase a "balanced step" for Damascus' actions.

"The use of chemical weapons has now become a serious violation, for which the Syrian government must be punished, and in this sense what the US has resorted to, I mean the missile attack on the Syrian airfield from which the aircraft that used chemical weapons took off, we believe that this a balanced step in order to punish the Syrian authorities," Jubeir said.

The Pentagon launched 59 Tomahawk land attack missiles (TLAMs) targeting the Shayrat air base, operated by the Syrian Arab Army. The operation, according to the Pentagon, came in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack, which claimed nearly 80 lives and left 200 injured on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib

