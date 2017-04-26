Putin: FATF Determined to Actively Fight Financing of Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) is determined to actively fight the financing of terrorism in the world, Russia will do everything to assist it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at a meeting with FATF President Juan Manuel Vega-Serrano.

"I am pleased to see that under your presidency the entire FATF is determined to actively oppose the financing of terrorism in the world, this is extremely important. We will certainly do everything in all directions to in every way contribute to the goals that you set for yourselves," Putin said.