Anti-Terror Efforts Should Not Be Pretexts to Attack Sovereign States - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Anti-terrorism efforts should not serve as an excuse to pressure sovereign states, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"It is important that the fight against this threat does not become a pretext for pressure on sovereign states as it happens in certain regions of the world," Patrushev said.

He added that, "military intervention in the affairs of states that effectively resist terrorism is inadmissible."

On April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on April 4, which resulted in the death of over 80 people, an incident which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

'Information Aggression' Threatens International Security

© AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy US Missile Strike Against Syrian Airbase Posed Threat to Russian Servicemen - Defense Minister

The practice of "information aggression" carried out by certain countries poses a threat to international security, Patrushev said.

"Acts of information aggression on the part of individual countries constitute a special threat to international security," Patrushev said.

He said manipulation of facts and falsification of data "have become the hallmark of those who, on the basis of fabricated information, allow themselves to infringe on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of independent states."

Difference Between Russian, NATO Cybersecurity Approaches

Russia seeks to achieve cybersecurity for all states while the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) only favors cybersecurity for its members, according to Patrushev.

"The difference is that NATO seeks to ensure cybersecurity only for a narrow range of states, members of the alliance. Russia stands for equal security for all states," Patrushev said.