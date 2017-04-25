–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The European Union, as one of the main economic partners of the Middle East region, should have more politically involved in settling the regional issues, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Tuesday.

"There is a lot more we can contribute to the development in the region. I think … the European Union, is punching below its weight here, in the region, because we are one of the biggest donors in Palestine – 70 percent of the exports of the region goes to Europe and I think it makes a lot of sense to contribute more to the peaceful and prosper development," Kern said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

He noted that the issue should be discussed among EU members states.

"The question is, are we really strategically playing that card – it doesn't look so, honestly speaking, but that is an issue that we have to discuss internally in Brussels … We have to play a role here because of our economic ties," Kern said before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The chancellor also pointed out that the European Union, which faces a refugee crisis, should pay attention to the Israeli way of coping with the problem of migration.

"The understanding of the ways [Israel] treats Palestinian migrations has greatly increased," he said.

Kern also spoke about Austria's responsibility for the Holocaust saying that it took much time for the country to accept its role in the persecution of Jews during World War II.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!