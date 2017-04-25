Register
19:43 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    US Strike Against North Korea Unlikely With China Onboard

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    136831

    Struggling to contain an increasingly aggressive young leader in North Korea, China appeared more willing to work with the Trump administration to deescalate the sharply rising tension on the Korean Peninsula, according to analysts.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang — US President Donald Trump is unlikely to launch a preemptive strike against North Korea despite his hawkish rhetoric and numerous threats of military actions after apparently convincing China to cooperate on the issue, experts told Sputnik.

    Struggling to contain an increasingly aggressive young leader in North Korea, China appeared more willing to work with the Trump administration to deescalate the sharply rising tension on the Korean Peninsula.

    In his most recent telephone conversation with the US president on Monday morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping once again expressed his willingness to cooperate on North Korea.

    LIMITED OPTIONS FOR CHINA

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Washington's Pressure Over China, N Korea 'Means US Wants to Come Back to Far East'
    China’s influence on its aggressive neighbor continued to decline in recent years, especially after Kim Jong Un took over as the country’s supreme leader in 2011. Unlike his father and grandfather who kept a close relationship with the Chinese leadership, Kim, a young leader in his 30s, has never visited China after taking office.

    As China failed to convince the younger Kim to abandon the nuclear arms program in North Korea, Chinese leaders could only resort to economic measures to try to contain its neighbor. Due to heavy economic sanctions from the West, North Korea relies heavily on trade with China to finance its military programs. Even liquid rocket fuel for its missiles is derived from crude oil imports from China.

    Following the first meeting with Trump in Florida in early April, Xi appeared to be ready to put on more economic pressure on North Korea. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang confirmed this week that China has stopped "this year’s import of coal produced in North Korea" since February 18. According to NK News, foreign residents in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, reported an 83% spike in gas prices this week, indicating China may have cut back on its crude oil exports to North Korea.

    "It’s difficult to see what kind of impact Beijing’s measures will have on the nuclear program in North Korea… The common consensus is that Kim still needs 1-2 years to build up his arsenal of nuclear weapons." Willy Lam, an expert on Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said.

    US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Spicing Up US-Chinese Relations, Threatening to Upset EU's Plans
    Facing a US president who seemed to change his policies on a daily basis, Chinese leaders appeared to be ready to make compromises to work with Washington on North Korea, according to the expert.

    "Going forward, both Xi and Trump are willing to cooperate with each other… It’s a give and take situation. For example, Trump has stopped calling China a currency manipulator," he pointed out.

    The United States has previously accused China of intentionally undervaluing its currency to keep its export-oriented economy competitive in the global market, with the tendency culminating in Trump’s "currency manipulator" accusations during his election campaign. Trump backed down over labelling China a currency manipulator explicitly saying this was due to the country’s willingness to cooperate over North Korea. By softening his stance on the currency issue with China, Trump looked to be keeping his words on "a trade deal with the US will be far better for [China] if they solve the North Korean problem," as put by the president himself.

    TRUMP NOT AS RUTHLESS AS HE SOUNDS

    With North Korea continuing to advance its nuclear arms program and conduct missile tests, Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric by vowing to send "an armada" to deter North Korea. But the naval strike group, headed by the USS Carl Vinson supercarrier, was still off the northwest coast of Australia, almost two weeks after Trump’s promise.

    After witnessing Trump ordering the launch of 59 Tomahawk missiles against a Syrian military airfield, political analysts worried the unpredictable American president could stage a similar attack against North Korea. But the sheer number of possible casualties in the South Korean capital from North Korea’s retaliation made it impossible for Trump to order such an attack, Lam said.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    Senior Chinese, US Officials' Talks Unrelated to N Korea Missile Launch – China Ministry
    Seoul sits within some 30 miles from the North Korean border and the Korean Demilitarized Zone. North Korea has previously threatened to strike its southern neighbor's capital amid recurrent bouts of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In the latest escalation earlier in April, Pyongyang said it would strike the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression after reports said Trump might order a strike against Pyongyang in case of yet another North Korean nuclear test.

    "Such a strike would require support and approval from South Korea and Japan, who are both important allies for the US in the region. They’re much more vulnerable to counterattacks from North Korea than American territory," the expert explained.

    Glass skyscrapers and apartment buildings in Seoul, a metropolitan area populated with 25 million people, are within the range of about 15,000 North Korean artilleries, stationed just about 35 miles away.

    "Trump does not dare to launch [such an attack]," Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at the Renmin University in Beijing, said, also stating that the South Korean capital would not withstand shelling from the north.

    Shi also questioned the effectiveness of Trump’s military actions.

    "The result from the attack on Syrian targets showed us that such attacks are useless… Did the Tomahawk missiles weaken Assad’s control over Syria?" he reflected.

    A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    US Wants China to Use Economic Leverage Against North Korea for Denuclearization
    Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier this week that only 23 of the US 59 missiles had reached their target in Syria. The impact of the missile attacks on Syrian military capabilities was limited, as its air force has a dozen more bases from which to operate. Just hours after the missile attacks, Syrian warplanes struck militant targets in the north and south of the country.

    Despite the fact that Trump seemed to have taken a much harsher stance against North Korea than former US President Barack Obama’s administration, it is still unlikely for him to strike North Korea in the near future, Shi said.

    "There is still room for political solutions to dissolve the tension on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

    A military solution would be certain to meet staunch resistance from China and is currently not even necessary for the United States, the expert concluded.

    Related:

    India, Russia and China Could Fight for Free Trade Against US Protectionism
    Trump Spicing Up US-Chinese Relations, Threatening to Upset EU's Plans
    Manila's Dilemma: Philippines Cozies Up to US, Mindful of China's Sensitivities
    Senior Chinese, US Officials Talks Unrelated to N Korea Missile Launch
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Sanctions
    The Science of Sanctions
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok