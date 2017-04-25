US Approves Additional $94Mln Humanitarian Assistance Package for Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the United States added another $94 million in humanitarian assistance to Yemen, bringing the total aid amount to nearly $526 million, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced in a press release.

"The new funding will provide food and clean drinking water to vulnerable families, treatment for malnourished children and hygiene kits to fight the spread of disease," the release said. "More than 17 million people are at risk of starvation."

The release explained that included in the assistance package are also medical supplies, training for health care workers and funds for emergency shelters for the displaced.