MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A meeting of NATO heads of state and government will be held in Brussels, Belgium on May 25, the Alliance confirmed on Tuesday.

"A meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will be held on Thursday 25 May 2017 in Brussels, Belgium. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General and will be preceded by the unveiling of two artefacts and by a ceremony marking the handover of the new NATO Headquarters from the Belgian Ministry of Defence," the NATO press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the leaders will come to the new NATO headquarters as from 2:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT) onwards.

Earlier in the day, the delegations may hold bilateral events.

