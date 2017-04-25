US Claims of Russia Arming Taliban Baseless, Unprofessional - Lavrov

© AP Photo/ Mirwais Khan, File Russia Outraged by US Claims on Moscow Alleged Support to Taliban - Grushko

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US claims that Moscow is arming the banned in Russia Taliban Movement in Afghanistan are groundless and unprofessional, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"As for statements about the allegedly supplied weapons to the Taliban, which come from the military in Washington and from the military that is leading the US group in the region, including Afghanistan — unprofessional declarations, not based on anything," Lavrov said at a briefing.

On February 9, top US commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson made a statement during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee accusing Russia of working to "legitimize and support" the Taliban in Afghanistan, declining to say in the open hearing in what way, he believes, Russia could be providing support for the terrorist organization.

