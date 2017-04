© Sputnik/ Lugansk People's Republic people's militia Ukraine Fails to Fulfill Any Obligations Under Minsk Accords - Russia's Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Terrorism should be tackled by several coalitions and with the engagement of different international organizations and civil society, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said Tuesday.

"In addressing terrorism, I do agree that we need coalitions in the way we need to work with many stakeholders, we need different international organizations," Zannier said during a press conference.

He added after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that civil society, and not only governments, should also be engaged in countering terrorism.

