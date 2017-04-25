Register
    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

    Russia, Serbia Confirm Interest in Developing Military Cooperation - Shoigu

    Russian Defense Minister said that both Russia and Serbia confirm their interest in the development of cooperation in the military and technical sectors.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Both Russia and Serbia confirm their interest in the development of cooperation in the military and technical sectors, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

    "Our regular meetings confirm once again our interest in promoting the cooperation which is established and is being established between us in defense as well as the military and technical sectors," Shoigu said during the meeting with his Serbian counterpart Zoran Djordjevic ahead of the sixth Moscow Conference on International Security.

    Moscow considers Belgrade as a reliable and time-proven partner that is committed to fighting for the main principles of international security, Shoigu noted.

    "Unfortunately, the world is not becoming more peaceful and stable, and the events of recent decades, connected to color revolutions, various invasions, and the forced overthrowing of countries' leaderships do not lead to anything good," Shoigu stressed.

    According to the Russian defense minister, the initially declared goal to achieve democracy and prosperity has not been implemented in any state where the color revolutions took place.

    "Our Moscow conference is aimed at discussing, exchanging the opinions on all these issues and maybe finding some solutions," Shoigu added.

    He noted that the victory of Aleksandar Vucic in the presidential election of Serbia earlier in April strengthens Russia's assurance in the development of friendly and cooperative relationships with the country. Shoigu also asked his Serbian counterpart to extend his congratulations to Vucic.

    Over the last several years, Serbia has repeatedly expressed interest in buying Russian military equipment, while Russia has said it was ready to provide the necessary equipment and supplies and proposed the creation of a military alliance between Moscow and Belgrade. The parties discussed cooperation in the military sector in February 2017, during a meeting between Djordjevic and Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin.

    The sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, under the auspices of Russia’s Defense Ministry, is to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. The conference will be focused on international terrorism and other acute security issues on the global and regional agenda. The conference will bring together defense ministers, as well as representatives of international and non-governmental organizations and military experts.

