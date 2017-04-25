Register
13:39 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The INS Kalvari, one of the six Scorpene diesel-electric attack submarines, is set afloat at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India (File)

    Indian Vice Admiral to Visit French Underwater Weapons Facility

    © AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade
    World
    Get short URL
    0 17213

    With the proposed purchase of three more Scorpene-class submarines under study, a senior Indian Navy officer will visit the French Navy’s nuclear submarine facility and underwater weapon facility this week. The visit coincides with the 'Varuna' joint naval exercise with the French.

    Dassault Rafale
    © Flickr/ Alexander Babashov
    Indian Defense Officials to Visit France to Finalize Rafale Jets Payment Details
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The destroyer INS Mumbai along with Trishul and Aditya are taking part in the six-day naval exercise.

    “Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, is scheduled to visit the French frigate FNS Auvergne, a French nuclear submarine unit, as well as an Underwater Weapons Facility. He will also call on senior officials in France, including Vice Admiral Charles-Henri du Che, Commander-in-Chief of the Mediterranean Sea Area,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said.

    Last week, Vice Admiral DM Deshpande, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, said the Navy is looking at all options, including a government to government deal or an extension of the Scorpene-class line.

    “Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in conjunction with DCNS, France have approached Indian Navy for constructing an upgraded version of the Scorpene-class submarines at MDL,” Subhash Bhamre, India’s Minister of State for Defense, told the Indian parliament earlier this month.

    Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75 are under construction at MDL. The Indian Navy is expected to discuss the cost of an upgraded version of the Scorpene-class submarine. Last year in September, thousands of pages related to the Indian Scorpene-class submarine had been leaked and some crucial technical specifications were compromised.

    The Varuna series of exercises began in 2000 and have grown into an institutionalized form of interaction between the two navies. The last exercise was held off the coast of India.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Indian Defense Officials to Visit France to Finalize Rafale Jets Payment Details
    Scorpene Data Leak: India-France Joint Group to Consider Changes
    France Helps India Revive Home Grown Jet Engine Project
    Tags:
    submarine, naval exercises, France, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok