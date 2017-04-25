Security First: US May Introduce Ban on Laptops Aboard Flights From UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian newspaper, the ban would be similar to the restrictions imposed on the flights to the United States from some Middle Eastern countries.

In March, the United States and the United Kingdom banned electronic devices larger than a cellphone in the cabins of direct flights to the United States from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE. The United Kingdom has implemented a similar restriction on flights from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

According to media reports, the ban might have been introduced partly due to a foiled terror attack by means of an iPad tablet, packed with explosives.