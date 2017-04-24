Register
22:32 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    World

    PACE to Consider Ousting Organization’s President for Visiting Syria

    World
    Get short URL
    0 9715

    The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) tried on Monday to issue a vote of no confidence in its President Pedro Agramunt over his trip to Syria, during which his delegation met with the country’s President Bashar Assad.

    PEDRO AGRAMUNT, PACE President
    © Photo: YouTube/ Council of Europe
    No-Confidence Vote Proposal Due to PACE President's Syria Visit With Russian MPs Halts Session
    STRASBOURG (Sputnik) – On March 20, Russian lawmakers and some 10 PACE delegates, including Agramunt, visited Syria to discuss settlement efforts. During the visit Agramunt pointed out that he did not represent PACE and was on a private mission.

    Agramunt's apologies

    The first day of the PACE spring session started with Agramunt’s apologies.

    "This visit was a mistake. And I have recognized that since I have seen full consequences of it," Agramunt said.

    He pointed out that he had underestimated the reaction to his Syria visit within PACE, adding that he made around 50 visits as the organization’s president, none of which caused such an outcry.

    "I want to help find solutions to war and avoid further refugee crisis," Agramunt said.

    Syrian man at the one of the street in Aleppo
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Aleppo Governor Hopes Europe to Join Russia in Anti-Terror Fight in Syria
    Reaction

    According to a Sputnik correspondent, Agramunt’s statement had a bombshell effect on the PACE session, with the organization’s members demanding for a motion of no confidence in Agramunt.

    The PACE president suspended the session for 10 minutes, left the conference hall and did not return after the session resumed.

    PACE Secretary General Wojciech Sawicki said the assembly would hold a hearing on the no-confidence vote and that all members could take part and ask questions. He added that he would provide information on the time and place of the hearing later in the afternoon.

    Further development

    Astana, Kazakhstan
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Astana Could Facilitate Both Political and Military Settlement in Syria - Russian Parliamentarian
    Later in the day, PACE said in a press release that Agramunt had agreed to participate in a hearing over his visit to Syria.

    "PACE President Pedro Agramunt, in view of the request of a significant number of members, agreed to participate in a hearing, open to all Assembly members, on his recent visit to Syria," the press release said.

    The hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

    A source in the PACE told Sputnik that Agramunt was expected to answer questions about the visit’s itinerary and the party that invited him Syria. The Ukrainian delegation is expected to demand the resignation of the PACE president. However, another source said that PACE did not have a formal procedure on the motion of no confidence and the decision to resign could only be made by the president himself.

    Related:

    White House Explains Goal of New US 'Largest Ever' Sanctions Against Syria
    Russia's Deputy FM, UN's De Mistura Discuss Syria Settlement Prospects
    Why Syria Hasn't Given Up After Six Years of Conflict
    OPCW Decision Not to Send Chemical Weapons Experts to Syria 'Strange' - Lavrov
    Tags:
    Syrian settlement, visit, PACE, Pedro Agramunt, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok