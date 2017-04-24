Russian National Guard Comments on Alleged Reports About Presence in Syria

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Russia Ready to Prioritize Air Defense Systems Deliveries to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya) do not participate in military operations in Syria, Rosgvardiya's press service said, commenting on media claims about the alleged presence of Rosgvardiya representatives in Syria.

The Ekho Moskvy radio's editor-in-chief Alexey Venediktov said last week that Rosgvardiya is fighting in Syria. In particular, according to him, this is confirmed by the presence in the country of Russian military police units, which, as the journalist said, is under the command of Rosgvardiya Director Viktor Zolotov.

"We explain to Mr. Venediktov and other journalists: the military police has never been part of the Interior Ministry and is not part of the structure of Rosgvardiya. Military police is part of the Russian Defense Ministry. Therefore, there can be no question of any participation of Rosgvardiya in the fighting in Syria," Rosgvardiya said.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.



