Register
04:05 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Pope Francis speaks during a meeting at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, October 31, 2016

    Pope Compares Some EU Refugee Centers With Nazi Concentration Camps

    © REUTERS/ Osservatore Romano
    World
    Get short URL
    0 4101

    Pope Francis compared several of the centers to place refugees with the concentration camps.

    A refugee girl looks at the Souda municipality-run refugee camp from above, on the island of Chios on October 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Situation at Greek Chios Island Refugee Camps Reaching Breaking Point - Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pope Francis compared several of the centers used by the EU member states to place refugees with the concentration camps, such as the ones used by the Nazis during the World War II, media reported.

    The Vatican Radio reported on Saturday that the Pope described several refugee camps as concentration camps citing their overcrowdedness as the "international agreements seem to be more important than human rights."

    The news outlet added that a number of refugees flee their countries of origin because of their religion.

    The European countries have been affected by a massive influx of refugees coming from the Middle East and Northern Africa. In order to tackle the migrant crisis, the European countries have taken a number of steps, including tightening of border control, construction of border walls and strengthening of cooperation. The EU member states, such as Greece, have also established special camps, where they put migrants in order to house them until the consideration of their asylum applications.

    Related:

    At Least 3 People Killed in Multiple Blasts in Nigerian Refugee Camp
    Palestinian Teenager Killed Near Refugee Camp in West Bank
    Kurdistan Worker’s Party Establishes Military Base Near Iraq’s Refugee Camp
    Thousands Flee Bulgarian Refugee Camps to West Europe
    Austrian Foreign Minister Wants Refugee Camps In North Africa
    Tags:
    refugee camp, European Union, Pope Francis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok