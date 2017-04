PARIS (Sputnik) — The procedure of voting in the French presidential vote held at the country's consulate in New York was suspended after a suspicious car was found near the consulate's building, French media reported.

The CNews broadcaster reported that the evacuation was held after the incident.

The press service of the consulate confirmed the suspension of the vote.

On Saturday, polling stations opened in the United States and in Canada to allow the French nationals to take part in the presidential election. The voters in France itself would be allowed to cast their ballots starting from 7 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) on Sunday.