Crowds March in Washington, London in Support of Scientific Research

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — People took to the streets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and other countries on Saturday to rally in support of science and research proved by facts, according to media reports.

The main march, held in Washington, brought together thousands of people, according to the Washington Post newspaper.

Young scientists gather for the #ScienceMarch in DC. They are energetic despite the rain pic.twitter.com/wRTN3T5hPo — Kayla Epstein (@KaylaEpstein) 22 апреля 2017 г.

​In London, hundreds of scientists attended the march, joined by a few celebrities, the Sky News broadcaster reported.

​The March for Science website stated that apart from the main event in Washington, 610 demonstrations were expected to take place across the world.

"New policies threaten to further restrict scientists’ ability to research and communicate their findings. We face a possible future where people not only ignore scientific evidence, but seek to eliminate it entirely," the mission's statement on the March for Science website read.

According to the website, the scientific community was suffering from lack of diversity in the STEM system and de-funding of research projects.