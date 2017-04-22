Register
23 April 2017
    Tallinn view. (File)

    Estonia Reliable US Ally, Appreciates US Contribution to EU Security - PM

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Estonia highly appreciates US contribution to the European security and assures that the US can always rely on Estonia in counterterror fight.

    Estonian Flag
    © Flickr/ Alex Liivet
    Estonia Refutes Reports of Espionage on US Administration Officials
    TALLINN (Sputnik) – Estonia highly appreciates US contribution to the European security, the country’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Saturday, pointing out that the United States can always rely on Estonia in fighting terrorism as well as in other spheres.

    "The contribution of the US to Europe's safety is remarkable, and greatly appreciated by the Estonian people … We work together for peace and the US can always count on Estonia, both in the fight against terrorism and in other matters," Ratas said at the meeting with the delegation of the US Congress, headed by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan, as quoted by the Estonian government’s press release.

    He noted that the NATO battle group deployed in Estonia was a sign of solidarity between the NATO member states.

    "It is important for us to acknowledge that if we expect assistance from our Allies, we need to work towards common goals," Ratas said.

    U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville Jr. addresses dignitaries in front of an U.S. Army tank, at a hand-over ceremony of the upgraded NATO military base in Tapa, Estonia, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Vitnija Saldava
    US Soldiers in Estonia Train to Fight in Winter Conditions
    He added that the European countries should express unity to counter the threats they faced.

    "Europe can contribute to fight against terrorism and counter any hostile Russian influences only if it is strong and efficient," the prime minister said.

    During the meeting the parties also discussed boosting US-Estonian economic relations as well as cooperation in the sphere of cybersecurity.

    Earlier, in March, the Estonian military held an exercise with the participation of two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

