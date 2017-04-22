Register
00:47 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen speaks as she takes part in the show L'Emission politique, in the studios of French television channel France 2 in Saint-Cloud, west of Paris, on January 9, 2017

    Where is the Love? Trump Praises Le Pen, But She’s 'Saddened' by His Bombs

    © AFP 2017/ Thomas SAMSON
    World
    Get short URL
    0 73 0 0

    US President Donald Trump stopped just short of a full-throated endorsement of right-leaning French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, but her office expressed dismay on Friday at the prospect that Trump doesn’t appear to be altering course from Washington’s tendency to leave a fingerprint on virtually every major armed conflict abroad.

    “It is deeply sad and damaging for peace and stability in the world,” David Rachline told Sputnik of Trump’s recent military forays. Rachline is tasked with leading Le Pen’s campaign to victory, but despite what by many accounts seemed like an alignment of ideologies between the Trump and Le Pen camps, it turns out that may not be the case.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    US Interventionism Prevailing Under Trump Administration - Le Pen's Office

    “We hope that what seems to be the considerations of the US domestic policy won’t be a factor of increased tensions around the world,” Rachline said. 

    “A hope for the end of interventionism after Trump’s victory seems to be weakened.”

    Since taking office, Trump has dropped a 21,000 GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast on the Nagnanhar Province of Afghanistan – a $314 million bomb. And following an alleged “chemical attack” in Idlib, Syria, Trump justified launching 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Sha’irat airbase in the Homs governorate in Syria, despite being unable to furnish proof of the Damascus’ use of chemical weapons. The strike tallied roughly $83 million for the missiles alone. 

    On Friday morning, Trump tweeted about Thursday’s terror attack in Paris, France, predicting it “will have a big effect on presidential election!” 

    ​Later in the day, he said Le Pen was "the strongest on what’s been going on in France," specifically saying the National Front runner is “strongest on borders.” Thursday’s terror attack will "probably help," Le Pen’s chances this weekend, he added. 

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Friday Trump wasn’t gunning for any candidate in particular, a comment that seems to belie the president’s remarks.

    Le Pen advocates for France to leave the EU, like Britain did in 2016, and is critical of French immigration policy, saying too many refugees and other immigrants are allowed in. 

    Related:

    Protesters Clash With Police in Paris Ahead of Marine Le Pen’s Campaign Rally
    Macron Ahead of Le Pen By 1% in 1st Round of French Presidential Elections
    Paris Thursday Attack May Give Fillon, Le Pen Edge Over Rivals in Sunday Vote
    Paris Should Regain Sovereignty From NATO - Le Pen Office
    Le Pen on Idlib: Placing Blame Before Inquiry 'Blows Chances to Know the Truth'
    Tags:
    presidential election, Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok