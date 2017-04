WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House is not concerned over flights by Russian strategic bombers near the US state of Alaska, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Friday.

"This is not highly unusual," Spicer said when asked if the White House was concerned about the flights by Russian military aircraft near Alaska.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that two Russian Tu-95MS bombers were escorted by US F-22 fighters near Alaska.