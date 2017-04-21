Paris Shooting to Impact French Presidential Election - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The shooting in Paris will have a "big effect" on the upcoming presidential election in France, US President Donald Trump said Friday.

"Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!" Trump said on Twitter.

​On Thursday night, a shooting was carried out at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital, leading to the death of one police officer. Two other police officers and a woman, who was passing by, were injured, according to Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins.