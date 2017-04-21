'Specifically Designed to Provoke'? Trump's 'Outrageous' Iran Move May Backfire

Massoud Shadjareh, executive director of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, pointed out on Radio Sputnik that, while the deal has ensured safety and security and it has been confirmed by all regulators that Iran has complied with the commitments, the sanctions haven't in fact been lifted fully.

"It is very puzzling that… the US administration wants to reopen and sort of meddle with something that is actually working," he told Loud & Clear host Brian Becker.

"It just doesn't make sense, unless it is specifically designed to provoke and to create conflict between Iran and US administration."

Broadening sanctions would reflect Trump's desire to fulfil his campaign promise about "being tough on Iran," as he repeatedly called the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated."

"I think it is part of a dangerous trend we see in the Trump presidency of adopting a very aggressive posture that's threatening more wars and more confrontations," added Jeremy Kuzmarov, professor of history at the University of Tulsa.

"I think we are seeing Trump doctrine as very… aggressive, just like the man himself, and this is very dangerous for the rest of the world, it's threatening conflicts and undermining diplomacy when it was successful."

Secretary of State Tillerson wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan late on Tuesday that Iran remains a "leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods," and that the National Security Council-led interagency review will evaluate whether the sanctions relief granted Iran through the deal is in in fact in the US national interest.

"It would be a perversion of term ‘national security,' we've seen that term perverted over and over again. Undermining diplomacy and alienating your allies is not solidating anybody's security," Kuzmarov said.

"It threatens leaving the United States increasingly isolated… as they are abandoning their allies and going against international norms in egregious way."

Shadjareh agreed that the US' approach could backfire and wreck the consensus among the countries that negotiated the deal.

​"What we are seeing confirms that… national interest and national security seen by Trump and his administration has got nothing to do with the issue of stopping Iran becoming a nuclear weapon holder," he claimed.

"It's trying to control Iran for the benefit of friends, be it Saudi Arabia or Israel, which is really quite outrageous and indeed it will backfire if it's continued."